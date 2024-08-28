eBay launches Pre-Loved Fashion Week in London and New York

E-commerce and resale platform eBay is set to debut its inaugural Pre-Loved Fashion Week in September, partnering with the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and British Fashion Council (BFC).

This initiative, featuring live shoppable runway shows in New York and London, aims to capitalise on the growing demand for secondhand luxury goods and circular fashion.

The events, dubbed "Endless Runway," will showcase pre-owned designer pieces from brands such as Khaite, Off-White, Christopher Kane, and Simone Rocha. These shows will precede the official Spring/Summer 2025 fashion weeks in both cities, strategically positioning eBay at the forefront of the sustainable fashion conversation.

Kirsty Keoghan, eBay's GM of Fashion, said of the company's role in promoting sustainable fashion, stating, "We're showing up on fashion's biggest stage and demonstrating that authentic designer fashion doesn't have to be out of reach."

This move comes as the secondhand luxury market continues to expand, with nearly 50 billion dollars worth of pre-owned luxury items sold globally in 2023. eBay reports that pre-loved and refurbished items now account for 40 percent of its gross merchandise volume, indicating a significant shift in consumer preferences towards more sustainable shopping habits.

The initiative also aligns with broader industry trends, as fashion weeks increasingly grapple with sustainability concerns. Caroline Rush, CEO of the British Fashion Council, noted that the Endless Runway catwalk will "bring new life to archival pieces while making fashion week accessible to a wider audience."

By leveraging its digital platform and partnering with influential fashion bodies, eBay is positioning itself to capture a larger share of the growing circular fashion market. The success of this venture could potentially reshape how traditional fashion weeks approach sustainability and accessibility, while also challenging luxury brands to reconsider their approach to the secondhand market.