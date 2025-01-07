eBay UK extends Love Island partnership amid pre-loved fashion surge

eBay UK has renewed its headline sponsorship of ITV2's Love Island: All Stars for a second season, marking its sixth consecutive collaboration with the reality television franchise. The partnership, which places pre-owned fashion at the forefront of prime-time television, has witnessed significant market impact since its inception in 2022.

Data reveals a marked shift in consumer behaviour, with searches for 'pre-loved fashion' on eBay's platform surging over 400 percent following the summer 2024 season. Gen Z has emerged as a key demographic, with 71 percent reportedly embracing second-hand fashion. The initiative aligns with eBay's strategic push to capitalise on the estimated 400 pounds worth of unworn clothing in the average UK consumer's wardrobe.

The partnership's commercial strategy includes a curated wardrobe featuring both high-street brands and luxury designers, overseen by eBay's Pre-Loved Style Director, Amy Bannerman. The platform has simultaneously removed selling fees for pre-owned clothing, aiming to stimulate supply-side growth in the second-hand fashion market.

This continuation of the partnership underscores the growing commercial viability of sustainable fashion initiatives in mainstream media, while reinforcing eBay's position in the expanding pre-owned luxury segment.