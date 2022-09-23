eBay UK releases sneaker drop with music ties

Ebay UK is quickly becoming a marketplace for sneaker afficionados. With its latest launch of OG Drops, the event will sell a selection of hyped sneaker with music ties via an onsite raffle. Listed sneakers will be sold well below their retail or re-sale value.

In a statement eBay said: “Combating the bots, backdooring and limited releases which have resulted from sneakers becoming a coveted commodity, OG Drops will open up the chance to purchase a sought-after silhouette to everyone.

This represents the second iteration of the OG Drops Sneaker Store, after eBay partnered with legendary London chicken shop Morley’s earlier this year, to open the first Sneaker Store of its kind on Brick Lane.”

Via a one pound charity raffle on eBay, visitors can purchase a curated selection of iconic music sneakers for the original price that the silhouette first dropped at. All proceeds from the on-site raffle will go towards Manchester’s Olympias Music Foundation, a charity who work to champion diversity in music.

Wahaaj Shabbir, Sneaker Category Manager at eBay UK said: “I’m so excited to bring OG Drops back and make some of the hottest drops accessible to both sneakers and music fans alike. We’re focusing on sneakers from iconic music moments in this next version, as the cultural connection runs deep. Some of the most beloved sneakers for me have music at their core, whether it’s Run DMC in Superstars or Travis Scott Nike Dunks. So bringing it all together, we’ll be opening our new Sneaker Store pop-up in Manchester, a city steeped in style and music history.”

Last year eBay acquired sneaker authentication service Sneaker Con, a company that verifies authenticity, much like luxury goods sold via re-sale platforms. In 2020 eBay launched its verification process, which ensures the sneakers are authentic and genuine, matching the product description of the original listing.