Ebay unveils new resell feature to transform recommerce experience

Online marketplace Ebay, which has been placing itself at the forefront of the recommerce clothing market, has unveiled a new ‘click-to-resell’ feature that will make it easier for sellers to list their pre-loved clothing with just “a few clicks of a button”.

The new ‘resell on Ebay’ feature has been designed to transform the way consumers can resell their pre-loved fashion items and deliver brands a new way to encourage circularity of products.

Charis Marquez, global general manager of fashion at Ebay, said in a statement: “Ebay is focused on delivering solutions to brands while curating an elevated marketplace for buyers and sellers.

“Reducing friction and removing barriers to brands and consumers engaging in recommerce is crucial to fostering a pre-loved fashion marketplace. Our new resell feature helps brands keep their product out of landfill, while giving consumers an incredibly easy way to give their item a second life.”

The new resell feature will be built into a Certilogo’s Secure by Design digital ID, accessible by scanning a connected product’s smart label. The system offers a simple and streamlined process, as when a user scans the QR code via the product’s smart label, a ‘resell on eBay’ button is displayed in the digital brand experience.

Once a user clicks on the button, they will be directed to check the authenticity of the item through Certilogo’s AI-based authentication system by signing in with their Ebay account. When the authentication process is complete, an Ebay listing will be pre-filled with information from the brand about the item.

Ebay acquired Certilogo in 2023 to boost pre-owned authentication through secure-by-design digital authentication technology, an AI-powered digital ID printed on the actual product tag.

Ebay launches resell feature utilising Certilogo technology

Michele Casucci, chief executive and founder of Certilogo, added: “This new ‘resell on Ebay’ feature was a natural next step for Certilogo’s innovation and product evolution.

“With 540 million products already connected by our secure digital IDs, our mission is to empower brands by helping them create an experience that blends the physical with the digital world. Being able to securely resell your products with ease only makes the circular shopping experience more accessible for everyone.”

Italian outerwear brand Save The Duck will be the first brand to pilot the new feature, with their connected garments featuring the new resell button rolling out from May. Ebay adds that it plans to expand the service to other brands using the Certilogo Digital ID in the near future.

On utilising the scheme, Nicolas Bargi, chief executive and founder at Save The Duck, said: “Finding solutions that help our customers make more circular choices – and keep our product out of landfill – is of the utmost importance to us.

“To be the first brand to use this new eBay and Certilogo technology reinforces our commitment to ensuring maximum transparency to our community.”

The resell feature is among several advances Ebay has made to improve the selling and buying experience. Last year, the company launched a customised listing flow tailored for sneakers and introduced its magical listing tool, which uses AI to extrapolate details about listings from images, allowing sellers to list items with ease, and buyers can access more information about potential purchases.

In the UK, Ebay has also scrapped seller's fees for clothing items to encourage more circular shopping and launched its first livestream shopping event hosted by comedian Katherine Ryan and the retailer's pre-loved style director Amy Bannerman.