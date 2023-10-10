EBIT launches debut ready-to-wear collection with Modes

EBIT, the mental-health first brand, is launching its debut ready-to-wear spring/summer 2024 collection exclusively at Modes boutiques in Paris and Milan.

Founded by Simon Whitehouse at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns, a time of isolation and struggle for many, EBIT, which stands for ‘Enjoy Being in Transition,’ aims to change the status quo surrounding mental health in the fashion community.

For its debut collection, dubbed ‘True Stories,’ the brand aims to “cocoon vulnerabilities” with its gender-neutral line of luxury casual wear in cocoon over-sized silhouettes featuring graphic prints and slogans such as ‘Non-toxic,’ ‘Anti-stigma’ and ‘Bumper Jumper’.

The pieces have all been made in Italy from organic fabrics. Retail prices range from 175 to 500 euros.

EDIT ‘True Stories’ debut SS24 collection Credits: EDIT by Mauro Maglione

Alongside the collection, the ‘True Stories’ lookbook highlights the personal journeys of two individuals deeply touched by a spectrum of mental health experiences. Amina Ladymya shares her story of moving from Senegal, where she grew up living in hospital grounds surrounded by mental health patients, via France to become a rising talent in the fashion hub of Milan.

While Daniel Moors, the cousin of EBIT's founder, recounts his rebellious youth in Manchester's subcultural underground scene and how he survived a breakdown and suicidal ideations in Shanghai before settling as an English teacher in Italy.

Whitehouse said in a statement: “I feel a lot of people in fashion will relate to the True Stories of Amina and Daniel. I urge people to read them – so empowering. Fashion can be an incredible medium to build community and belonging.

“Clothes can cocoon our vulnerabilities, creating a silent solidarity. I am so touched and proud of Amina and Daniel for sharing their stories in this unique concept, and proud to partner with Aldo Carpinteri and the team at Modes to give it a home.”

The debut EDIT collection will launch at Modes in January 2024.

