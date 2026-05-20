Eco Age calls for brands to label "forever chemicals" on clothing

Eco Age, the sustainable fashion platform and communications agency, is calling on UK and EU regulators to pass legislation to ensure that PFAS, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly known as “forever chemicals,” are labelled on clothing and textile products on physical hang tags and on digital product listings.

As PFAS regulation tightens across Europe, with France’s ban now in force, and Denmark’s ban starting in July, ahead of an EU-wide restriction tracking towards 2027 and UK MPs calling for a 2027 phase-out, Eco Age states that shoppers still have no way of knowing whether their coat, children’s school blazer, or sports kit contains the “forever chemicals”.

While consumers can ask whether PFAS are in their drinking water, no ruling exists when it comes to chemical data on clothing and footwear labels, and Eco Age’s 'Forever Label' campaign is calling for mandatory PFAS disclosure on all clothing and textiles, the same basic transparency that exists for allergens in food or ingredients in cosmetics.

“The ask is simple: if it lasts forever, label it,” adds Eco Age. “The label forces brands to take accountability for harmful chemicals while encouraging consumers to consider the environmental impact before purchase.”

Eco Age calls for transparency on harmful chemicals in our clothes

This comes as Eco Age reveals that a peer-reviewed study found PFAS in all 72 stain-resistant children's textiles tested, with school uniforms containing significantly higher levels than other items. While a 2024 University of Birmingham study confirmed that PFAS can be absorbed through human skin, with the shorter-chain replacements now favoured by industry crossing the skin barrier more readily than their predecessors.

Marwa Zamaray, Eco Age executive director and EU Climate Pact ambassador, said in a statement: "Families exposed to PFAS contamination are increasingly told to ask what is in their water. They cannot ask the same question at the point of sale about a school blazer, a raincoat or a pair of trainers. That is the transparency gap.

“Restrictions matter. But while these products remain on shelves, people have a basic right to know whether forever chemicals have been used in their clothing. The information already exists inside supply chains. It just doesn't reach consumers."

AI illustrating image - PFAS use in the fashion industry, focusing on the water-repellent effect on fabrics. Credits: created by FashionUnited with an AI tool.

More needs to do more to tackle PFAS

The warning lands during one of the most decisive months yet for PFAS regulation in Europe. On May 25, the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA)’s final consultation on the universal PFAS restriction proposal closes, with the Committee for Socio-Economic Analysis opinion expected by the end of 2026, while the European Commission legislative proposal is tracking towards 2027.

On July 1, Denmark's ban on the import and sale of clothing, footwear and waterproofing agents containing PFAS takes effect. In France, the national ban on PFAS in clothing textiles, cosmetics and ski waxes has been in force since January 1, 2026, with the scope extending to all textiles by 2030.

The UK is moving “more slowly,” adds EcoAge, with the government's first PFAS Plan in February announcing a long-term vision to reduce and minimise the impacts of harmful PFAS on public health and the environment through a “science-based and evidence-led" approach, including a review of school uniform procurement guidance and recommending that schools consider PFAS-free alternatives.

This was followed up by the Environmental Audit Committee on April 23, which warned the UK is falling behind the EU, and is calling for a phased PFAS restriction in non-essential consumer goods, including school uniforms, from 2027.