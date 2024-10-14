Eco-Age veterans launch For.Tomorrow: A new chapter in sustainable communications

Harriet Vocking and Fiona Robinson, former Eco-Age executives, have unveiled For.Tomorrow, a purpose-driven strategic communications agency. The consultancy made its debut during New York Climate Week, hosting an inaugural event at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge that spotlighted farmers at the forefront of the fashion supply chain. This launch comes at a critical juncture, as the industry grapples with widespread greenwashing and misinformation.

Vocking, bringing over two decades of brand communication expertise, and Robinson, an operations specialist known for orchestrating high-profile sustainable events, aim to cut through the noise in an increasingly crowded sustainability space. "Our mission is to remind people that sustainability is not enough and that without partnerships, collaborations, and a deep understanding of the co-dependency between humans and our planet then there is no tomorrow," Vocking stated, underscoring the agency's commitment to meaningful change.

For.Tomorrow positions itself as a multifaceted consultancy, offering services ranging from sustainability strategies and crisis communications to greenwash prevention and talent reputation management. With a client roster including The Woolmark Company, 1 Hotels, and Livia Firth, the agency seeks to deliver purpose-driven communication strategies that resonate with consumers and guide organisations towards genuine sustainability. Additionally, the firm aims to empower talent by demystifying sustainability and mitigating risks in brand partnerships, enabling confident and informed dialogue on environmental issues.