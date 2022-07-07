Ed Sheeran to launch clothing collection with Lucy & Yak

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is launching a limited-edition conscious capsule collection with independent clothing brand Lucy & Yak inspired by the artwork from his latest album, Equals.

Launching on July 14, Ed Sheeran & Yak is a unisex collection featuring the organic dungarees, which the singer is a fan of and wears, alongside a hoodie, T-shirt and bucket hat featuring an ecru and black butterfly print to ensure “wearability throughout all seasons”.

Image: Lucy & Yak; Ed Sheeran & Yak

Commenting on the inspiration for the prints used throughout the collection, Elspeth Mills, lead print designer at Lucy & Yak, said: “When I first heard we had the chance to design a collection alongside Ed Sheeran, I couldn’t wait to bring his vision to life in our own distinct Lucy & Yak style. Drawing on the artwork from Ed’s Equals album, I blended this with my own drawings to create something unique that also appealed to both Sheerios and Yakkers alike.

“The butterfly is central to Ed’s artwork as it reflects his growth over the years, so we immediately knew that we wanted to make this central to the theme of the collection – a symbol that represents something people can relate to everywhere.”

Image: Lucy & Yak; Ed Sheeran & Yak

The collection has also been designed with a sustainability approach, explained Lucy & Yak in the press release, as both the singer and his wife Cherry are passionate about the environment. Pieces from the collection are made of organic cotton, while the reversible Travis bucket hats are made entirely from deadstock fabric.

Lucy Greenwood, co-founder of Lucy & Yak, added: “The butterfly used in Ed’s album artwork holds a really special meaning to him, and so we’re honoured to be able to bring this to life as part of such a special collection of Yaks - particularly as we know that Ed shares our passion for doing better for the environment.

“We’ve been fans of Ed for over a decade, so when he got in touch we were delighted to be able to collaborate on a collection which brings Sheerios and Yakkers together - they’re at the very heart of the collection, and we had an amazing time working with Ed’s incredible fans to model the pieces too!”

Ed Sheeran & Yak launches on July 14 with prices ranging from 22 pounds for the hat to 65 pounds for the dungarees.

