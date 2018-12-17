Edge o’ Beyond launches Mastectomy bra

British luxury lingerie brand, Edge o’ Beyond has added a Mastectomy bra to its collection as part of its aim to “provide luxury for every woman”.

The ‘Karis’ mastectomy bra is crafted in the UK using the finest silks and French Chantilly leavers lace, for “unparalleled sensuality,” stated the lingerie brand, and features black silk bottom cups with illusion top cups in a beautiful bronze silk to mimic a plunge style bra, finished with delicate, French Leavers lace.

The bra has been designed to offer fuller coverage to enclose all breast tissue and to ensure that the bra is entirely functional, it includes pockets with 3 different openings, which will enable wearers to fit different sized prosthesis's into it. In addition, it has soft jersey inner liner that extends over the side seam to eliminate potential discomfort or irritation to scarring.

The lingerie also features Edge o’ Beyond’s signature golden o’s, gold plated rings that are hand sewn into each piece to allow wearers to attach jewellery.

Commenting on the new launch, Edge o’ Beyond founder Naomi De Haan said in a statement: “We spoke to lots of lovely ladies who had had mastectomies in order to learn more about their lingerie needs; we learned that there seemed to be a collective frustration at the lack of contemporary, luxury and more design orientated options. Having a mastectomy, they told us, doesn’t change your taste for lace or mean you want to stop wearing the lingerie you love.

“It was the same case with my Aunty, who sadly had a mastectomy two years ago. She was given a catalogue by the nurses at the hospital, but the bras on offer seemed so unimaginative and clinical. I wanted to create something beautiful that she would love to wear, that would also be comfortable for her.”

The Paris Mastectomy bra retails for 125 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Edge o’ Beyond