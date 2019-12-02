Edmund Hillary launches first women’s range

Edmund Hillary Brands, a premium outdoor apparel brand inspired by the mountaineer’s 1953 Mt Everest Expedition, has launched its first womenswear range, following what the label calls “strong demand” from female consumers worldwide and an investment boost.

The collection of women’s jackets, like the menswear, draws inspiration from the clothing worn on Edmund Hillary’s iconic 1953 Mount Everest expedition and subsequent adventures, but with a feminine twist.

The inaugural collection features five jackets, each with origins in a garment worn by Edmund Hillary or one of his fellow adventurers, but with a “modern focus on design, fit and quality”.

Edmund Hillary marketing director Clare Hall-Taylor said in a statement: “Women have been requesting Edmund Hillary garments, and even purchasing the men’s ones, since we launched the range last year, so we’re delighted to be able to present this first collection designed specifically for women.

“These are timeless pieces that will become a staple of the modern woman’s wardrobe for years to come.”

Items in the range have been designed to be seasonless and durable, being made from natural materials - often heritage fabrics, as well as ethical, with the brand using a small family-owned factory in Europe, known for its high-quality workmanship, and the down is from Italian company Minardi Plume, one of the world’s most ethical and high quality down producers.

In addition, for each piece sold, a percentage is donated to charitable causes close to Hillary’s charity work in Nepal as well as outdoor initiatives in New Zealand, UK and Nepal.

Edmund Hillary expands product range for women, following a capital raising exercise

The collection was launched due to the brand successfully raising more than 600,000 pounds in investment, which it states “enabled the business to scale up to meet demand more quickly than otherwise would have been possible”.

Hall-Taylor, added: “With retailers in China, Australia, UK and of course New Zealand, we’re now poised for expansion, and the women’s range is a key part of this.”

Highlights from the women’s range includes the bright orange ‘Canyon’, inspired by the 1950s Parkas Hillary wore during his trip to the South Pole and features a rip-stop outer fabric backed with PU for weatherproofing designed to take you from the dry weather piste to apres.

While the ‘Ranger’ is Edmund Hillary’s take on a modern European winter sport jacket, with a slimline fitted shape, while the ‘Berg’ is the brand’s longer urban parka with an outer shell made from a light-weight rip stop fabric with PU coated weather-proofing, a hood and three quarter length, and the ‘Couloir’ is a fitted down gilet.

There is also a female version of its best-selling men’s jacket the ‘Yeti’, a seasonless garment that can be worn all year round and can be packed down for travelling.

The Edmund Hillary women’s range is priced between 270 and 625 pounds for the jackets, and also includes accessories such as hats, mittens and scarfs priced from 50 pounds. All are available on their website.

Images: courtesy of Edmund Hillary by Julian Apse