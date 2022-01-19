Ego launches debut activewear range

Footwear and clothing brand Ego has launched its first-ever activewear range as it continues to expand its product offering to become a “one-stop-shop” for its customers.

The 23-piece ‘Active by Ego’ collection features mix-and-matched, style-led pieces designed with “ultimate comfort and functionality,” including high quality, breathable fabrics with contouring fits.

The fashion-forward activewear line includes high waisted, squat-proof leggings, plush jog sets, and stretch-fit crops in form-fitting shapes with mesh and zip detailing, in a colour palette of racing green, bright yellow, hot pink and monochrome.

The new collection will launch alongside Ego’s signature athleisure footwear, including a mix of lightweight runners, high-tops and sneakers in complementary pastel shades.

Image: Ego

The new offering follows Ego’s successful transition from footwear to clothing last year with global influencers Anastasia Karanikolaou and Jess Hunt, whose collections sold out in minutes of launch.

Adeel Fiaz, owner of Ego, said in a statement: “We’ve been overwhelmed with the response received following the launch of clothing. Our goal is to become a one-stop-shop for your wardrobe which caters to every part of your lifestyle.

“With the uncertainty of the pandemic, activewear was a natural next step to take and it made sense to launch in January when people are more health conscious. Everybody deserves to feel amazing and we wanted the collection to be an investment, designed to be multi-purpose, affordable and most importantly comfortable.”

‘Active By EGO’ is available in sizes XS-XL and UK sizes 6-14 with prices starting from 14.99 pounds in clothing and 19.99 pounds in footwear.

Image: Ego

Image: Ego

Image: Ego

Image: Ego

Image: Ego