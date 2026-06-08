Elie Saab brings “couture aviation” to Bombardier

Lebanese luxury fashion house Elie Saab has unveiled a bespoke aircraft cabin in collaboration with aviation company Bombardier.

Described as “couture aviation”, the collaboration brings together Canadian Bombardier’s engineering and performance with Elie Saab’s timeless design to create a bespoke cabin design for the Global 8000 aircraft to showcase a “new expression of business aviation”.

Bombardier Global 8000 cabin with Elie Saab Credits: Bombardier

The Global 8000 cabin has been reimagined as a sophisticated, harmonious space, defined by clean architectural lines, rich materials and a warm, timeless palette that aims to “enhance both openness and fluidity” with a generous lounge area at the heart of the cabin to foster “effortless comfort”.

Elie Saab Jr., chief executive of Elie Saab, said in a statement: “With Bombardier, we approached this collaboration with a haute couture mindset, elevating every material and detail into a carefully curated expression of luxury, precision and design excellence.

“This project also reflects our desire to accompany our clients in their daily lives wherever they are, extending the Elie Saab universe into every moment of their journey. It is truly a new approach to private aviation, where travel becomes a seamless continuation of refined living.”

Bombardier Global 8000 cabin with Elie Saab Credits: Bombardier

This marks Elie Saab’s continued expansion beyond red-carpet gowns, into global luxury travel, yachts, private jets, residential property and hotels. The brand has partnered with luxury developers in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Mexico City, and Casablanca to design high-end residential towers, as well as open its first branded hotel in the Swiss Alps, which is expected to open in 2027. The brand is also bringing its luxury style to the sea in partnership with Italian shipyard Maiora, with a luxury yacht project.

Bombardier Global 8000 cabin with Elie Saab Credits: Bombardier

Éric Martel, president and chief executive officer of Bombardier, added: “When we began discussions with Elie Saab, the Global 8000 was already well on the path to becoming a certified, operational aircraft. This allowed us to go beyond concepts and rethink the cabin as a true living space, while fully respecting the performance and operational realities of the aircraft.

“This collaboration pushes the boundaries of business aviation and reflects our relentless focus on elevating the customer experience.”