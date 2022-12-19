Elie Saab to launch lingerie with Aubade

French lingerie brand Aubade has announced that it is collaborating with haute couture house Elie Saab on three capsule collections of “elaborate” lingerie and nightwear for autumn/winter 2023.

Launching in July 2023, the collaboration will include the ‘My Desire’ lingerie collection and the ‘Whimsical Affair’ nightwear range that plays on the “seductive ambience” of Elie Saab combined with the “feminine signature” of Aubade.

According to the press release, the collections will be infused with shimmering golden lurex embroidery and sheer tulle, and deep black silk satin for the nightwear. The line will also be available in two colour palettes, ‘naughty black’ with deep black and golden accents, and ‘love affair,’ an elegant nude rose to evoke a naked lingerie effect.

Image: Elie Saab x Aubade

The Elie Saab x Aubade collection will include a wireless triangle bralette, underwired triangle bra, a balconette bra, a plunging padded bra, a corset, and matching bottoms.

In addition, the collection will feature suspenders and two bodies, as well as a nightwear collection with a camisole, a negligee, shorties, long silk pants and a kimono.

Previous Aubade designer collaborations have included capsule collections with Viktor&Rolf, Karl Lagerfeld, and Iris van Herpen.

The Elie Saab x Aubade collaboration will be available at Aubade’s boutiques and online, as well as at selected multi-brand stores, from July 2023.