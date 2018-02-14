Elie Tahari to launch fragrance

Elie Tahari has signed a worldwide fragrance licensing deal with TPR Holdings LLC, and the New York-based fashion house has plans to launch its debut scent in 2019.

“By adding a prestigious fragrance license like Elie Tahari to our beauty portfolio, we are able to further accelerate our penetration into the best worldwide distribution,” said Brian Robinson, TPR president. “Additionally, we believe this launch will be one of the premier fragrance launches in 2019. We are looking forward to working with the Tahari team and Bluestar Alliance to make this a fantastic reflection of the brand.”

Joey Gabbay, Bluestar Alliance LLC president, who is responsible for the licensing of Elie Tahari, added: “We are very impressed with TPR’s capabilities. We are working to expand the brand’s global presence and the TPR team has proven expertise and success in the fragrance category.”

No further details of the fragrance has been announced, other than that the partnership will launch will a debut fragrance in spring 2019.

Tahari said: “Scent has always been very important to me and I have always wanted to create a fragrance for the brand. I’m thrilled to be partnering with TPR to make this dream become a reality.”

This is the latest fashion house TPR Holdings has signed up, last month it announced a beauty license with Badgley Mischka. The first fragrance of this collaboration will launch spring 2018 with plans to unveil the Badgley Mischka colour line in summer 2018.