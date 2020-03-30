Elle Education launches worldwide

Elle International and Mindway Liberal Studies are expanding their 10-years of education programmes in Spain, globally, with the launch of Elle Education, an online platform offering diploma and short courses.

Elle Education has been designed to combine the expertise of Elle in lifestyle brands and fashion with academic institutions, with key industry leaders as guest speakers, to offer “high-quality education” entirely online, as part of Elle’s commitment to empower women professionally.

The aim of Elle Education is to assist women in achieving their ambitions with a range of education programmes that will be taught entirely online in order to give flexibility in learning, in what the Elle calls the “future of education”.

Chief executive of Elle International, Constance Benque, said in a statement, that Elle Education has “built a range of programmes that cater to the professional necessities of companies today” with diploma courses, short courses, executive education programmes and soon also master programmes.

The courses will focus on the areas of fashion, luxury, interior design, and management, with innovation a key part of every single course added Elle, to give students “the frameworks necessary to maintain an innovative mindset, and face any challenge in the industry”.

The enrolment period is now open for the marketing and communications for fashion and luxury brands, and retail management diploma courses, as well short courses for image consulting and personal shopper, wedding planner, event production, event designer, and how to create a brand.

Due to the global Covid-19 pandemic the Elle Education platform will be also offering short masterclasses with relevant information of different sectors within the fashion industry, to offer a “vision of different career paths” and these masterclasses will be available from March 31.