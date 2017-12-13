Ellery set to consolidate collections

Australian luxury brand Ellery, which has shown during Paris Fashion Week for a number of seasons, is to consolidate its label into two collections a year instead of four.

This change in commercial strategy will also see the label founded by Kym Ellery 10 years ago, showing during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week instead of the Prêt-à-Porter season, starting from January 2018.

These two collections will be released to the press and public in two “chapters”, the first in January during Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week, and the second in March during Prêt-à-Porter Paris Fashion Week. However, wholesale buyers will be able to see the collection in its entirety and place orders during the couture shows.

“As we all know, the system needs to change. We need to show sooner to give time back to artisans and designers to do what they do best — create,” said Kym Ellery. “I want to rediscover the feeling that I had 10 years ago, when I started Ellery. I want to bring back the dream. As an independent, self-financed growing brand, it is too difficult to chase after a schedule determined by vertical super brands.”

Ellery to move catwalk show to coincide with Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

The brand’s catwalk show is scheduled for January 25, however, it is not part of the official couture schedule, the brand just states that the timing makes more strategic sense for the brand to allow them to deliver earlier in stores and remain on sale longer before markdowns, as well as create time for the design process.

In an interview with Vogue, Ellery added: “Ultimately, the benefit of this new business model is to create time; time to design, innovate, and produce designer product. “Our aim is to give the garments and the artisans the respect that they deserve. The significant time that it takes to create a collection should be reflected in the subsequent weeks and months that the garments spend on the shop floor before being marked down.”

Ellery, based in Paris and Sydney, is known for its avant-garde aesthetic, is stocked in some of the world’s leading department stores including Selfridges, Browns, Lane Crawford, and Galeries Lafayette, as well as boutiques such as Dover Street Market, and online at Matchesfashion.com and Mytheresa.com.

Image: Ellery Facebook