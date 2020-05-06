Ellesse name T-shirt design competition winner

Sportswear brand Ellesse held a T-shirt competition on Instagram during April for one of its fans to reimagine a wardrobe staple as part of its #Together campaign to raise money for its Covid-19 response.

Utilising the brand’s Design Counsel platform which was launched last May 2019 and saw sneaker fans from all over the world showcase their own unique spin on one of the brand’s most iconic sneakers, the Tanker, the T-shirt competition was centred around the brand ethos ‘Together We Play’.

Ellesse chose four finalists from the submissions around the world, many of which incorporated the notion of global togetherness, resilience and community during the coronavirus pandemic in their designs. The brand then showcased the finalists on the brand’s Instagram account for the public to vote.

The winner was @chiaracalicchioo whose entry celebrates the brand's rich tennis heritage as well as adapting to new ways to be together, with two neighbours playing tennis in a social distancing way through their windows, alongside the slogan ‘Together we play’.

The winning design will now be available to buy exclusively on ellesse.com for 20 pounds from mid-May with 100 percent of proceeds being donated to the World Health Organisation’s Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Image: courtesy of Ellesse