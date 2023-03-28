Eloquii teams up with Gabi Fresh on swimwear collection

Plus-size fashion brand Eloquii is launching an exclusive swimwear collection with influencer Gabi Gregg of Gabi Fresh, offering statement swimsuits and resort wear in sizes US 14-32.

The 23-piece limited-edition Gabi Fresh Swim x Eloquii collection features bikinis, one-piece swimsuits, kaftans and sundresses in bold colours and graphic prints inspired by Gregg’s love of tropical destinations and nature.

Each swimsuit has been crafted with an ultra-stretchy blend of nylon and spandex fabric to “look amazing on all bodies,” explains Eloquii in the press release, and will be available with a coordinated kaftan, sundress or set that can be worn as a cover-up or on its own.

Image: Eloquii; Gabi Fresh Swim x Eloquii

Commenting on the collaboration, Gregg said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to partner with Eloquii in designing this new swim collection. I have a really clear vision about my brand and so does Eloquii, so it was a true collaboration when bringing our ideas together.

“I’m encouraged by how much the plus size swim market has grown since I began my blog more than 15 years ago. Although we have a long way to go, I’m grateful that I get to continue to make an impact in the space by offering my community amazing, fashion-forward options. My hope is that customers embrace their main character moment and feel comfortable, confident and stylish when wearing these pieces.”

Image: Eloquii; Gabi Fresh Swim x Eloquii

Yesenia Torres, creative director at Eloquii, added: “We’ve long admired Gabi who has been a trailblazer in fashion and are so excited to bring this collaboration to life, which has been a year in the making.

“With Gabi Fresh Swim x Eloquii, we’ve combined Eloquii’s fit-expertise and trend-driven approach with Gabi’s unique style and aesthetic to bring the ultimate swim wardrobe of versatile and elevated designs for every vacation destination.”

The debut Gabi Fresh Swim x Eloquii collection will be available exclusively at Eloquii, with prices ranging from 69.95 to 149.95 US dollars. The second collection will drop in late April.

Image: Eloquii; Gabi Fresh Swim x Eloquii

Image: Eloquii; Gabi Fresh Swim x Eloquii

Image: Eloquii; Gabi Fresh Swim x Eloquii