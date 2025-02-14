Emerging British designers look to Paris for growth as London Show Rooms returns to PFW

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has confirmed the return of London Show Rooms to Paris Fashion Week, a crucial event for emerging British designers seeking to gain a foothold in the international market. Taking place from March 6 to March 11, 2025, at 2 Rue Saint-Sauveur, Paris, the showroom will feature eight of the BFC Foundation’s most promising designers, providing them with a vital opportunity to showcase their collections to a global audience of buyers and press.

Since its launch in 2008, London Show Rooms has played a pivotal role in positioning emerging British talent on the world stage. The initiative—championed by Sarah Mower, the BFC’s ambassador for emerging talent—offers designers a rare chance to connect with key decision-makers in the industry. Access to such an audience is invaluable for young brands navigating an increasingly competitive market. This season’s lineup features a diverse group of designers, including Ancuța Sarca, Di Petsa, E.L.V. Denim, Karoline Vitto, Labrum London, Masha Popova, Sinéad O'Dwyer, and Tolu Coker.

The strategic importance of Paris

For British designers, showcasing in Paris is far more than a symbolic gesture—it is a strategic move. Paris remains the global epicenter of fashion, a place where international buyers and retail powerhouses converge to discover the next big thing. Unlike London, which is often viewed as a hub of creativity and experimentation, Paris offers the commercial infrastructure and global visibility necessary for long-term growth.

"Paris is where deals are made," explains a veteran industry insider. "If a designer wants to secure retail accounts in Asia, the Middle East, or North America, they need to be in Paris during fashion week."

By offering a highly curated showroom experience, London show Rooms bridges the gap for British designers who may have the creative talent but lack the international network to scale their businesses. The initiative aligns with the BFC Foundation’s broader mission to support sustainable growth for UK-based designers through funding, mentorship, and access to industry resources.

A platform for commercial success

The timing of this year’s London Show Rooms is particularly significant, as the fashion industry continues to recover from the disruption of recent years. Many young designers are still grappling with the aftershocks of the pandemic, which decimated brick-and-mortar retail and forced brands to adapt their business models.

Against this backdrop, the return to Paris represents a renewed push for international growth. With buyers increasingly focused on sustainability and innovation, the designers showcased by the BFC Foundation are well-positioned to capitalize on these shifting priorities. Among them, E.L.V. Denim, known for its upcycled jeans, and Karoline Vitto, whose work explores body positivity and inclusive fashion, are expected to attract significant interest from forward-thinking retailers.

Backed by philanthropy

London Show Rooms is part of a broader initiative by the BFC Foundation, a registered charity established in 2019 to promote responsible business growth and support emerging talent through grants and mentorship. Funding from the foundation helps ensure that designers not only survive but thrive in an increasingly complex industry landscape. Talent schemes such as BFC Newgen, in partnership with Pull&Bear, and the BFC Fashion Trust play an essential role in nurturing the next generation of British fashion leaders.