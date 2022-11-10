Emerging labels find opportunity on fashion rental platform Loanhood

Fashion rental platform Loanhood is seeing success with its curation of emerging brands.

The UK-based company has grown 103 percent since its app debuted in July, which allows users to be both renters and loaners.

Having established relationships with Graduate Fashion Week, LCF, LJMU and GCU, the platform has the support of the world’s largest showcase of BA fashion.

Over 80 emerging designers joined the platform in the first three months, representing 35 percent of all brands. Loanhood allows greater depth of collections and designs to be made available to a wider audience, a key mission by its founders Jen Charon, Jade McSorley and Lucy Hall.

In a statement the founders said: “We are super proud that we can give emerging designers a platform to share their designs and talent with our community. We offer a unique package that also gives these talented individuals an amazing opportunity to have their designs promoted through our PR agency Rich London, which has resulted in their designs featuring in top fashion editorials and music videos.”

Loanhood in November launched a crowdfunding request which is open until 16 December. Interested investors will be able to join the journey and own a piece of a new rental platform.