Emily in Paris: LISAA Mode students create 'penis pants' featured in Netflix show

Season four part 1 of Emily in Paris, released in August 2024, is creating quite a buzz with, among other things, a collection of ‘penis pants’, suits for men with visible male genitalia in all shapes and sizes. The collection was designed by some of the current fashion students enrolled at the fashion school of the Higher Institute for Applied Arts (LISAA Mode) in Paris.

Spoiler alert: The collection is presented to the big fashion magnate in the series (who is also involved in harassment cases), and ends up being the subject of a disruptive happening. The models take to the catwalk at a party organised in a Parisian recreation of a Saint Tropez beach club.

The designs for this impromptu fashion show were created by 14 LISAA Mode students: Léo Lemée, Cyprien Parisi, Fanny Bezançon, Juliette Nguyen Phu Hung, Axelle Sellier, Lucie Danset, Charleen Billot, Elise Pigeon, Laura Cassie Dupuy, Mathurin Queudet, Salma Boukamoum; Sami Bennazouz, Théo François and Tioukel Ndiaye. Not all designs ended up being selected for the TV series.

The student creations include: a banana shaped penis (Joséphine Baker style) designed by Fanny Bezançon; a penis, as straight as a bow, in full bloom, by Juliette Nguyen Phu Hung; a suit/pant with a print of a completely naked male body, designed by Léo Lemée; and a mouth with its tongue out (Rolling Stones style) by Cyprien Parisi.

Penis Pants created by Léo Lemée. Credits: images courtesy of Lisaa Mode.

The ‘penis pants’ can be seen in the fourth episode of season four of Emily in Paris, which has been split into two parts.

LISAA Mode students behind Emily in Paris' 'penis pants'

It took the humour of Marylin Fitoussi, head costume designer for Emily in Paris, to dare introduce such a disruption into the polished world of the series.

But it also took the aplomb of LISAA Mode, Thomas Bucaille, to accept a proposal which, in season four, offers the hot scenes everyone is waiting for between the protagonist and chef Gabriel, who is now single.

As well as being a curiosity, this partnership highlights the talent and professionalism of the young designers in training. It is also a vibrant testament to the creative effervescence that drives the Mouffetard district in Paris' fifth quarter, where the school is based.

Penis Pants designed by Cyprien Parisi. Credits: image courtesy of LISAA Mode

‘The “penis pants” - a bold and provocative creation - are part of a memorable scene in the series, demonstrating the boldness of the students in their approach to design, the news release sent out by the school notes.

'These silhouettes are distinguished by an avant-garde design that fuses fashion, art and humour, reminding us of the importance of pushing creative boundaries,’ it reads.

Thanks to the project, the students were able to put their ideas into practice in a professional setting, perhaps paving the way for future fruitful collaborations between the fashion world and the entertainment industry.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR. Translation and edit from French into English by Veerle Versteeg.