Emma Gudmundson launches exclusive collection for Browns

Designers’ Nest finalist Emma Gudmundson has launched an exclusive sustainable demi-couture collection for Browns.

Gudmundson was hand-picked by Browns buying director Ida Petersson, who sat on the jury for the Designers’ Nest awards to design an exclusive collection for the retailer.

The one-off sustainable capsule collection highlights Gudmundson’s handcrafted vibrant demi-couture dresses inspired by underwater creatures. Each style is a one-a-kind, zero-waste design made on a domestic knitting machine and designed directly on the body, explains Browns.

On launching her exclusive collection, Gudmundson said in a statement: “I am so honoured to be chosen by Ida at Browns and be given this wonderful opportunity as a new designer. I’m looking forward to the collaboration and all the great knowledge that this will bring.

“Together with Ida’s team, I have developed a unique collection of one of a kind dresses. These dresses have been handmade in my atelier in Sweden and I’m more than thrilled to see them platformed by one of my favourite retailer.”

Image: courtesy of Browns/Emma Gudmundson

Designers’ Nest is a talent incubator for Scandinavian fashion graduates and Browns joined the initiative to spotlight emerging designers and sell their designs on an international scale. The luxury retailer also supports the scheme through mentorship covering everything from pre-payment to educating and consulting talent on e-commerce, merchandising, and brand marketing.

Ida Petersson, womenswear and menswear buying director at Browns added: “We first got involved with Designers’ Nest as a way to give back to the industry and support the next generation of graduate talent. We look forward to doing the very same next year, continuing this partnership in the hopes of unearthing some incredible upcoming names, platforming them through Browns, and introducing our customers to something fresh and inspiring.

“Emma’s work is sexy, visual and sustainable knitwear that doesn’t look like anything I’ve seen before. I loved her work from the first time I laid eyes on it and hearing her talk to the process only cemented my choice. We are so excited to welcome Emma to the Browns family.”

Emma Gudmundson’s capsule of dresses for Browns is available to purchase in Browns boutiques and online at Brownsfashion.com.

Image: courtesy of Browns/Emma Gudmundson