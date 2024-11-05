Emu Australia launches collection with Vibram

Footwear brand Emu Australia, known for its sheepskin boots, has collaborated with Vibram, the Italian manufacturer of high-performance rubber soles for outdoor and leisure activities.

The three-piece ‘Emu Australia powered by Vibram’ collection for autumn/winter 2024 merges functionality and innovation, combining Emu’s timeless aesthetic and comfort with Vibram’s waterproof technology for boots "that are made for outdoor adventuring and will keep you warm".

Emu Australia powered by Vibram collection Credits: Emu Australia

Designed to elevate winter footwear, each boot features waterproof leather uppers and performance-driven outsoles made of Vibram Ecostep Recycle, a pioneering eco-compound composed of a minimum of 30 percent recycled rubber generated by the production process, which offers an improved grip on wet and dry surfaces.

Aleks, women’s footwear designer from Emu Australia, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to partner with Vibram for this exciting collaboration. Their expertise in creating high-performance outsoles complements our commitment to providing quality and comfort in every step.

“Together, we've crafted a collection that not only reflects our brand values but also pushes the boundaries of what's possible in footwear design.”

The collection is available exclusively via Emu Australia’s website. Prices range from 149 to 199 pounds.

