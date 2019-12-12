Emu Australia marks 25th anniversary with heritage collection

Emu Australian known for its sheepskin boots, is marking its 25th anniversary with a new product range celebrating the brand’s heritage and innovation, with a collection featuring shoes, sliders and boots with “chunky soles and big personality”.

The 7-piece Sharky range for autumn/winter 2020 aims to highlight the brand’s innovative offering, inspired by the Great White Shark, famous to Australia, and features chunky ‘shark teeth’ soles as well as two-tone sole units, pops of colour and on-trend transparent soles.

Paul Neate, owner of Emu Australia said in a statement: “I can think of no better way to mark EMU Australia’s 25th year than developing a new product line that combines our latest sheepskin innovation, while talking to our coastal and Australian heritage, with fashion-forward nods towards the future.”

The pre-release collection features the ‘Sharky Mini’, described as a “bold update to an all-time favourite” which is available in dark grey, black with a crimson sole, and deep teal, while the ‘Threaser’ is the “classically feminine sister” in the collection with Chelsea-style boots featuring exposed sheepskin available in chestnut, coriander and black, and the ‘Wobbegong’ is a statement woolly, sheepskin slider with serrated teeth soles, available in natural, grey, and black.

“The three styles available for exclusive early release will only be while stocks last, so those who miss out, will have to wait patiently until the official launch in July 2020,” explains Neate.

These will be followed up in July 2020 with the full collection launch including ‘Swell’ a sheepskin-lined shoe with a slingback strap, the ‘Mako’ a mull-style shoe, the ‘Threaser Action’ a more rugged style ankle boot, and the ‘Reef Action’ a sheepskin-lined shoe.

In 1994, Emu Australia entered the market with its sheepskin boots, and over the years the brand has embraced innovation by expanding their product range to include leather, waterproof and summer styles, as well as furry sliders, slippers and trainers, for women, men and children, while staying true to their “ever natural” ethos using Australian sheepskin, which is thick, comfortable and water-resistant.

Neate added: “Over the last quarter of a century, Emu Australia has progressed from one style of sheepskin boot to a premium footwear and accessories brand that designs and makes products from the very best natural materials for women and children, all year round.

“Leading waterproof and water-resistant technology are now standard for Emu.”

Key styles for the brand, other than their classic sheepskin boots, which come in mini, low and high, includes its sell-out Mayberry slider style slipper that comes in a huge range of colours, from timeless classics such as black, white, grey and tan, to colour pop brights like pink, red, blue and mustard, as well as washable wool sneakers, and its ‘Little Creatures’ collection of animal inspired boots and shoes for children, toddlers and babies, all of which are lined with Australian Merino wool.

Emu Australia is available in 70 countries and is carried by retailers including Free People, Anthropologie, Sundance, Globetrotter, Gravity Pope, Harvey Nichols, La Rinascente, Illum, David Jones and premium boutiques.

The retailers the brand partners with is a described as a key strategy by Neate: “We choose to align with like-minded, best-in-class retailers ranging from large premium department stores to privately-owned independents who provide their customers high quality products and excellent customer service.”

Emu Australia will be celebrating its quarter of a century, over the next 12-months with a marketing plan that includes a combination of “digital amplification and rich story-telling”, from user-generated content from fans to trade assets for key retail partners.

The pre-release Sharky collection is available now, with the full collection dropping in July 2020.

Images: Emu Australia