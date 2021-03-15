End teams up with Saucony for brain-inspired sneakers

UK retailer End has continued its collaborative partnership with Saucony with a new take on the Azura 2000, dubbed ‘The Brain’.

The sneakers draw inspiration from human anatomy, specifically, the most complex organ in the body, the brain.

The retro runners have been constructed with a variety of suedes and pink hues to cultivate a textured look, to mimic patterns of the brain.

Describe by the sneaker brand as encapsulating “an old-school athletic aesthetic, wrapped up in a forward-thinking conceptual approach” the Brain sneakers also have a partially glow-in-the-dark outsole, as well as translucent panels to showcase the bespoke brain pattern underfoot.

The limited-edition collaboration comes in a purpose-built shoebox covered in the collaboration’s brain pattern, complete with co-branded details. The End. x Saucony Azura 2000 ‘Brain’ is also delivered with a spongy miniature brain stress ball.

The pink and off-white ‘Brain’ design follows previous collaborations between End and Saucony including sneakers inspired by burgers and lobsters.

The End. x Saucony Azura 2000 ‘Brain’ is priced 135 pounds.