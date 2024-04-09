Engelbert Strauss collaborates with Hollywood’s Stuntmen’s Association

German workwear manufacturer Engelbert Strauss has partnered with the US Stuntmen’s Association of Motion Pictures for a collection of co-branded workwear and apparel. The collection includes hoodies, t-shirts and polo shirts, as well as signature workwear attire like cargo work shorts, work pants and work jackets. All pieces carry custom, co-branded tonal logos.

“I’ve always had a soft spot for the stuntmen,” commented Engelbert Strauss president and chief of brand Henning Strauss in a press release. “They represent the kind of selfless, quiet dedication that our customers around the world can relate to. The Stuntmen’s Association is a perfect fit for us.”

This is not the first time that the two organisations have worked together: Engelbert Strauss first worked with L.A. stuntmen during commercial shoots for Engelbert Strauss’ European business. The Stuntmen’s Association liked Engelbert Strauss’ clothing and gear so much that, in 2018, Engelbert Strauss’ German operation made a custom line of highly technical apparel for the Association.

“We have always loved the fit, flexibility and toughness of Engelbert Strauss gear,” states Stuntmen’s Association president Jeff Wolfe. “And the fact that they have such a high-level understanding of product design and personalised branding is a huge bonus. When it comes to film and television, stuntmen and -women are called in and are expected to perform in extreme environments. Engelbert Strauss workwear consistently delivers in those situations.”

Engelbert Strauss store in L.A.’s Venice neighbourhood. Credits: Engelbert Strauss, Inc

At the end of October 2023, Engelbert Strauss also opened its first flagship store in California, thus launching its US business under the name of Engelbert Strauss Inc.

The new co-branded apparel is available now for purchase online and at the new Engelbert Strauss store in Venice, California.