Ensemble launches luxe brand KT Brown

Ensemble has exclusively launched KT Brown in-store and online. Ensemble is a multi-brand luxury fashion retailer that retails a wide array of luxury Indian women’s wear and men’s wear brands including Tarun Tahiliani, Dabiri, Amit Aggarwal, Nomada, and Vipul Shah, among others. Ensemble is known for supporting and mentoring new age designers. KT Brown, launched in 2009, is a Sri Lankan women’s wear brand.

KT Brown’s latest collection mixes experimental silhouettes with wearable, natural textiles. Using pure cottons and linens in lieu of synthetic fibers, the brand also has a focus on sustainability. The label’s garments are designed with a foundation of triangle, circle, and square pattern pieces, which are sewn together with a single seam to create clothes that drape in a sculptural and fluid manner. The brand uses a neutral color palette with sparing pops of color and has a relaxed, yet artistic aesthetic. Every dress is made from a single piece of fabric and is designed to make the most of the properties of that fabric: its fall, its weight, its suppleness. The focus, hence, is on cut and drape. The garments are produced sustainably to ensure minimum waste and fair trade practices.