Erdem, Jo Malone London and Clothsurgeon win at Walpole awards

The Walpole British Luxury Awards, which celebrates British luxury brands and individuals who define “the exciting creativity, innovation and global cultural relevance of Great Britain,” honoured beauty brand Jo Malone London, menswear label Clothsurgeon and fashion designer Erdem Moralioglu at its 2024 event held at The Dorchester in London.

Canadian-born, London-based designer Erdem Moralioglu, known for his elegant and romantic fashion label Erdem, which showcases at London Fashion Week, won the Visionary Award for his ability to redefine contemporary fashion while championing the beauty of craftsmanship and heritage in every collection.

Walpole said that Moralioglu, who has staged catwalk shows at both the National Portrait Gallery and the British Museum, won the award for his “eclectic, beautiful and thought-provoking approach to British culture creates a unique and powerful dialogue between the past and the future”.

Another big fashion winner of the night was luxury bespoke menswear label Clothsurgeon from Rav Matharu, which took home the Game-Changer accolade in recognition of the brand’s “modern and innovative approach to menswear,” which merges streetwear and Savile Row tailoring. Matharu, a former professional footballer, made history by being the first ever South Asian designer to open the first bespoke streetwear store on the Savile Row.

Walpole British Luxury Awards – Caroline Rush Credits: Walpole British Luxury Awards by Getty

British Fashion Council (BFC) chief executive officer, Caroline Rush, who announced she was stepping down from the role in September, received the Cultural and Social Contribution award for her dedication to elevating British fashion internationally and her commitment to championing UK designers and nurturing new talent.

Walpole British Luxury Awards 2024 name winners – Caroline Rush, Erdem Moralioglu and Jo Malone London

Scottish designer-weaver Araminta Campbell was presented with this year’s Wolf Award for Future Legacy for her work in and passing down the skills and expertise of hand weaving in Aberdeen from one generation to the next, ensuring the future stability of the craft in the UK.

British beauty brand Jo Malone London was also honoured with the Creative Collaboration award for its charming collaboration with Paddington, a global campaign that blended nostalgia and storytelling to captivate new audiences with unique experiences and a limited-edition fragrance.

Jo Malone London Orange Marmalade Cologne campaign Credits: Jo Malone London

British luxury cruise line Cunard scooped the most coveted award of the evening, winning the British Luxury Brand of the Year for elevating luxury sea travel with the launch of its new Queen Anne ship. While car brand Range Rover won the Made in the UK accolade, and The Glenturret, Scotland's oldest working distillery, was recognised with the Sustainable Luxury Brand of the Year.

Helen Brocklebank, chief executive of Walpole, which represents more than 250 British luxury brands, said in a statement: "The Walpole British Luxury Awards celebrates the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit driving Britain’s 81-billion-pound luxury sector. Each award given tonight not only honours those accepting their trophy on stage but pays tribute to the nearly half-a-million skilled, sustainable jobs supported by UK luxury brands nationwide.

“The secret of luxury’s long-term success has always been, and always will be, its artisans, craftspeople and visionaries. My congratulations to tonight’s winners and thanks to all our sponsors and partners, without whom this evening would not have been possible.”