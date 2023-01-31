Esmod invites Argentinian designer Santiago Artemis to give a guest lecture

Esmod International has invited the Argentinian designer Santiago Artemis, a rising star of South American fashion and the flamboyant protagonist of Netflix’s reality show No Time for Shame, to give a special guest lecture. The event is set to take place on Monday February 6, 2023, at 10 AM on its Pantin campus in Paris.

After studying at the University of Buenos Aires, Santiago Artemis set up his own workshop in the upmarket Recoleta district of Buenos Aires, where he created his eponymous brand. Through his creations, Santiago Artemis celebrates being different.

According to the press release shared by Esmod, His 'Artemis' Girls' are bold and confident. They don't want to blend in and they reject all ideas of gender and order.

For the designer, inclusion means accepting all people with complete freedom from prejudice. A vision that has led to his success as a designer. He dresses many celebrities such as Katy Perry, Lana Del Rey, Britney Spears, Ángela Torres and Xuxa.

Open to the school's students and the press, the upcoming event, which is sure to be accompanied by discussions, will be an opportunity for the Argentinian designer to talk about his atypical career and the importance of Argentinian fashion in Latin America today.

A competition has been launched on the Instagram accounts of Esmod Paris and Esmod Fashion Business allowing the public to win ten tickets to attend this special conference. Santiago Artemis will also lead private coaching sessions for Esmod Paris students on February 7 on the themes of collection management and pattern making.

The French Esmod group currently has 20 branches in thirteen countries worldwide, with five of its campuses located in France.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR. Translation and editing from French into English: Veerle Versteeg.