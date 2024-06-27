Esmod Paris ‘Talents Show’ 2024: when young people send personal messages through fashion

This year's Esmod fashion school graduation show, entitled 'Talents Show', took place right in the middle of Paris fashion week menswear June 2024.

Through the designs they presented, the French fashion institution’s budding designers each expressed, in their own way, the emotions and concerns that are close to their hearts. FashionUnited provides some examples.

First up is Léo Delautre. This Parisian menswear designer sees clothing as a means of self-expression and self-confidence.

A look by Léo Delautre, Esmod Paris Talents Show, June 2024. Credits: Esmod Paris

Another young designer, Céline Ching, is a 21-year-old third-year student specialising in 'new couture' at Esmod Paris. Born in Paris to Chinese parents, she grew up at the intersection of two cultures and lifestyles. Her creations, similar to a diary, bear witness to her journey.

A look by Céline Ching, Esmod Paris Talents Show, June 2024. Credits: Esmod Paris

Jimmy Zammar is passionate about the impact of social and political events on fashion. He uses his designs to explore themes of forced immigration and transformation.

A look by Jimmy Zammar, Esmod Paris Talents Show, June 2024. Credits: Esmod Paris

Conscious of environmental issues and over-consumption while travelling, Laurette Leveau incorporates this awareness into her work by favouring the reuse of textiles and sustainable materials.

A look by Laurette Leveau, Esmod Paris Talents Show, June 2024. Credits: Esmod Paris

Last but not least, there is Brandom Lim who already has solid experience in the world of fashion. Since arriving in Paris in 2021, he has worked as a showroom sales assistant, producer for fashion magazines and assistant stylist for Vogue and Harper's Bazaar.

In addition, he has collaborated with Vivienne Westwood and Weinsanto and been an illustrator for private events at La Samaritaine, including LVMH parties. His signature style is the use of lingerie and harnesses to create a daring, even scandalous fantasy.

A look by Brandom Lim, Esmod Paris Talents Show, June 2024. Credits: Esmod Paris

Commenting on the show in a release, Véronique Beaumont, the school’s managing director said: "At Esmod, our mission goes beyond passing on know-how. We share, experiment collectively, and co-construct their professional future with our students as a community."

She continued: “To support and nurture their talents, we advocate 360° freedom of expression and artistic expression, boldness, disruption and diversity. Research and commitment to meaningful fashion and ethical values are also at the heart of our teaching and our students' projects.”

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR. Translation and edit from French into English by Veerle Versteeg.