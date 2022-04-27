Esprit collaborates with Korean brand Rest & Recreation

Esprit is signifying its return to Asia with a collaboration with Korean contemporary label Rest & Recreation from designer Kim Ji-eun, best known for her Gangnam-based fashion brand Fleamadonna.

The collaboration, which Esprit states will kickstart its global expansion and comeback, is the brand’s first designed in Korea collection and coincides with the launch of the retailer’s e-commerce in South Korea and Hong Kong.

Esprit added that it will be a long-term partnership with Rest & Recreation. The first of three capsule collections will offer a fresh take on ‘NewTro’ fashion, the blending of retro and modern style, featuring a selection of “extremely versatile yet stylish designs for new generation fashionistas” inspired by the brand’s 1980s and 1990s archive.

Sang Langill, chief product officer at Esprit, said in a statement: “We have so much respect for local creativity and the ingenuity of up-and-coming brands like Rest & Recreation that are well-matched with the spirit of our brand. We love this collaboration which is young and vibrant. A great start to our story, this is just the beginning with so many more great things coming soon.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Kim Ji-eun added: "As a designer, it is quite meaningful to me as it is the time to start anew with a turning point, and it is the very first collaboration with Esprit.”

