Essēn The Label unveils capsule collection with Maggie Marilyn

Footwear brand Essēn The Label has unveiled a capsule collection in collaboration with Maggie Marilyn at Australian Fashion Week.

The limited-edition capsule features Essēn The Label’s ‘Foundation Flats’ in three new shades, hot pink, purple and sage green, alongside a new take on the classic ‘Riding Boots’.

Available from June, exclusively from the Maggie Marilyn website and stores, the collection fuses the pursuit of both brands to offer high-quality timeless staples with the New Zealand-based sustainable brand’s use of bright tones for a pop of colour.

The collaboration was unveiled during Australian Fashion Week and stems from both brand's focusing “on using fashion to create a better and more sustainable world”. As for Essēn The Label and Maggie Marilyn, transparency and traceability are key pillars to provide consumers with the information to enable them to better understand the true cost and value of the products they are buying.

The footwear capsule collection was presented at Maggie Marilyn's catwalk show at Australian Fashion Week, which runs from May 15 to 19 in Sydney.