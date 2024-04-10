Esteban Cortázar launching new resortwear brand

Donde Esteban campaign Credits: Donde Esteban

Colombian designer Esteban Cortázar is launching a new resortwear brand, ‘Donde Esteban,’ infused with a Caribbean-meets-Mediterranean flavour.

Created to offer a destination “for endless summer lovers,” Donde Esteban offers resortwear celebrating Cortázar’s roots, which spans Cartagena, Miami, Ibiza, and Paris, featuring unisex laidback silhouettes in vivid prints, created in close collaboration with his father, Valentino Cortázar.

Commenting on the launch, Cortázar, said in a statement: “Donde Esteban started from a personal idea of showing my roots and where I come from and transporting people into my world in the most authentic way.

“It is about giving my community a true image of who Esteban is as a person, where he comes from, who his family, his friends, his community are, and the places that have shaped him, all into one concept and platform that goes beyond fashion, lifestyle and culture.”

Donde Esteban, meaning At Esteban’s, aims to take the wearer “to a familiar and friendly place,” with an offering, including long silk slip dresses, knitted dresses, printed sarongs, shorts, jersey hoodies, cashmere blend knits, shirts, and graphic T-shirts, featuring prints with landscapes from Es Vedrà in Ibiza, sunsets in Barú, and the beauty of the Magdalena and la Sierra Nevada in Colombia.

Cortázar has worked in the fashion industry for more than 20 years and launched his own eponymous fashion house Esteban Cortázar in the early 2000’s. With this resortwear line, he added that he listened to “his heart” to create something he has been inspired to do for a while.

“I wanted to create a lifestyle adventure where I could dream beyond fashion and take me to the places, I love the most,” added Cortázar. “At the same time, I hope to be a beacon for Colombia and Latin American culture and fashion to the world and share my love and energy with my community. My muses are my close friends, the people I spend my summers with, dance with, and constantly inspire me.”

Donde Esteban will be available from its direct-to-consumer website dondeesteban.co.

