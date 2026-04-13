Etam unveils swimwear collaboration with Nensi Dojaka

French lingerie brand Etam has unveiled a limited-edition swimwear collection designed by London-based, LVMH Prize-winning designer Nensi Dojaka, which will be available in France, the US, and Mexico, from April 14.

Dojaka, known for her minimalistic and sensual aesthetic, has “elevated swimwear into couture territory,” explains Etam in the press release, with an all-black nine-piece swimwear capsule featuring her sculptural approach to fashion with graphic cut-outs and delicate draping.

Etam x Nensi Dojaka swimwear collaboration Credits: Etam

The Etam x Nensi Dojaka collection is inspired by iconic swimwear silhouettes of the 1990s, featuring bandeau tops, one-piece swimsuits and a cut-out dress, designed to make “women feel strong, proud and fully confident in their bodies”.

The accessible pieces feature tie-up straps at the back, visible underwires, subtle draping and carefully placed cut-outs, designed to highlight “the delicacy of the nape and frame the curve of a hip into the light”.

Etam x Nensi Dojaka swimwear collaboration Credits: Etam

Prices for the range start at 30 euros, and will be available online in stores in France, the US and Mexico.

Dojaka, a graduate from Central Saint Martins, who has showcased during London Fashion Week, has previously collaborated with Calvin Klein on a lingerie and apparel collection, and produced an exclusive bridal capsule with luxury online retailer Mytheresa.

Etam x Nensi Dojaka swimwear collaboration Credits: Etam

Etam x Nensi Dojaka swimwear collaboration Credits: Etam

Etam x Nensi Dojaka swimwear collaboration Credits: Etam