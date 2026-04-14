Etro unveils pool takeover at the St. Regis Atlanta

Italian fashion and lifestyle brand Etro has unveiled a collaboration with the St. Regis Atlanta, transforming the hotel’s Pool Piazza into “a summer oasis with European flair,” featuring custom Etro fabric.

The design partnership marks Etro’s first takeover in a US hotel, following a series of projects in Italy, and features a custom fabric, exclusive for the St. Regis Atlanta, which adorns the poolside space in a special interpretation of the brand’s signature paisley motif, featuring swirls of pink, blue and green hues atop a bright canary yellow background.

St. Regis Atlanta Pool Piazza x Etro collaboration Credits: Etro by Michael Kleinberg

The Etro fabric can be seen on reimagined host uniforms, umbrellas, awnings, and accent pillows on the poolside lounge chairs, covers and acrylic placements at the café adjacent to the pool. To ensure a cohesive visual across the hotel, the Pool Piazza print complements the existing yellow and white striped items at the pool, and the St. Regis Atlanta Bar Terrace, which features Etro cushions and pillows.

Fabrizio Cardinali, chief executive at Etro, said in a statement: “The lifestyle dimension of our brand, together with the maison’s inherent eclecticism, allows for multiple interpretations while remaining faithful to our heritage.

“The project at The St. Regis Atlanta expresses our view of contemporary luxury, where spaces are elevated through creativity, cultural awareness, and a strong sense of identity.”

St. Regis Atlanta Pool Piazza x Etro collaboration Credits: Etro by Michael Kleinberg

Julia McKelvey, director of sales and marketing at the St. Regis Atlanta, added: “This collaboration brings together two iconic brands with a deep appreciation for heritage and design.

“Etro’s exclusive fabric for our address breathes fresh life into the St. Regis Atlanta Pool Piazza, enhancing the luxurious ambience our guests know and love while further defining The St. Regis Atlanta as the city’s premier in-town resort destination.”

Access to the St. Regis Atlanta Pool Piazza x Etro collaboration will be for hotel guests only and will be fully activated for the season from April 24.

St. Regis Atlanta Pool Piazza x Etro collaboration Credits: Etro by Michael Kleinberg

St. Regis Atlanta Pool Piazza x Etro collaboration Credits: Etro by Michael Kleinberg