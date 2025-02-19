Everything you need to know about LFW AW25

The autumn/winter 2025 season of London Fashion Week kicks off on February 20, and will bring together designers, including Burberry, Erdem, Richard Quinn, Roksanda and S.S. Daley, as well as emerging talent such as Johanna Parv, Pauline Dujancourt, Charlie Constantinou, and Talia Byre.

This season, which will be a trimmed-down schedule from February 20 to 24, features physical catwalk shows and presentations, as well as intimate dinners, pop-up shops, panel discussions and digital activations. Highlights include the return of Ashish, known for his glamour and tongue-in-cheek humour, as well as John Richmond, who will be hosting an immersive fashion experience at the Tate Modern.

There are also new names on the schedule, including London-based fashion designer and artist from Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, Jawara Alleyne, who graduated from Central Saint Martins with a Masters in Design in 2020, and Keburia, a womenswear and accessories label designed by George Keburia and made in Tbilisi, Georgia, as well as London-based E.L.V. Denim, which will be presenting its upcycled handcrafted designs.

Mithridate campaign starring Alexa Chung Credits: Mithridate

Mithridate to showcase debut collection from Daniel Fletcher

In addition, luxury Chinese fashion house Mithridate will showcase the debut collection from its new creative director British designer Daniel Fletcher. The appointment, announced in January, comes as the Chinese brand said it was looking to align its design strategy to work towards “a greater global footprint that maintains artistic integrity and prioritises craftsmanship throughout” to drive its ambitions to become a global brand.

A teaser campaign was launched to coincide with Fletcher’s appointment taking inspiration from Nineties-era leisurewear catalogues and heritage athlete portraits featuring British presenter Alexa Chung.

LFW adopts Copenhagen Fashion Week's sustainability requirements

This season, LFW will also become the first of the “big four” fashion weeks to introduce sustainability requirements, adopting Copenhagen Fashion Week’s sustainability framework for emerging designers who are part of the NewGen incubation. The minimum standards covering environmental and social considerations will be embedded into the existing LFW mandatory criteria for admission. A full implementation of the Sustainability Requirements framework will come into effect fully by January 2026.

Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, said in a statement: "We are thrilled to align with the Copenhagen Fashion Week Sustainability Requirements across BFC NewGen, this builds on our existing Minimum Standards and reaffirms our commitment to driving positive change across the global fashion industry.

“This partnership is a significant step in ensuring that sustainability becomes integral to the future of fashion. Together, we are creating a framework that empowers emerging designer fashion businesses to lead the way and contribute tangibly to a more sustainable and responsible industry."

NewGen collective to host joint showroom

On February 24, the BFC is hosting a joint showroom for its NewGen collective, bringing together Ancuta Sarca, Johanna Parv, Karoline Vitto, Lueder, Masha Popova, Paolo Carzana, and Pauline Dujancourt at the official LFW Hub.

British Fashion Council to open LFW pop-up shop

The London Fashion Week Shop, presented by 1664 Blanc will be located at 245 Regent Street and will be open from February 22 to 24. It has been designed to offer “crucial commercial support” for the city’s emerging designers and will feature exclusive archive collections from 16Arlington, Ahluwalia, Bianca Saunders, Completedworks, Conner Ives, Helen Kirkum, Johanna Parv and Saul Nash, curated by Ida Pettersson and Lewis Bloyce.

The pop-up will also host several exclusive events, including panel discussions, workshops and piercings by Aurum.Ldn.

The London Fashion Week shop is part of the BFC’s ‘City Wide Celebration’ programme, which is taking place across the capital’s prime shopping destinations, such as Regent Street, Oxford Street, Soho and Covent Garden.

Rush added: “Each season, the impact of LFW can be seen across the capital through the City Wide Celebration. We are committed to championing retail in the UK and are proud to see LFW continue to lead the way by opening its doors to consumers and fostering connections between brands, retailers, and customers.

“We are thrilled to be curating The London Fashion Week Shop presented by 1664 Blanc to support our brilliant designers. Thanks to the generous support of The Crown Estate alongside our other partners, patrons and members, the programme hosts another remarkable lineup of events and I look forward to taking part this February.”

Highsnobiety to host ‘Not In London’ activations Credits: Highsnobiety

Highsnobiety to host ‘Not In London’ activations

The BFC is also collaborating with digital media and cultural consultancy Highsnobiety on the ‘Not in London’ activation within the official LFW Hub at 180 The Strand from February 21 to 24. The partnership will see the installation featuring coffee provided by La Marzocco and Ozone Coffee and a Mini shuttle service between Not in London locations.

Not In London centres around Britishness, celebrating the city's diverse communities, and includes exclusive collaborations involving Barbour, Cedric Grolet, Barbican, Nicholas Daley, and Chiltern Firehouse. As well as its activation at the LFW Hub, there will be activity at Selfridges, Cédric Grolet at the Berkeley, The Barbican, and Colours Factory.

Alo campaign Credits: Alo

Alo Yoga returns to LFW with a wellness retreat

Premium fashion and lifestyle brand Alo, known for its luxury activewear, is returning as the official wellness partner of LFW. This season, the brand will present a wellness retreat, the ‘Alo Oasis’ at 1Hotel Mayfair to offer a serene escape during fashion week. The immersive sanctuary will offer fitness and mindfulness classes, a wellness-inspired menu, holistic beauty treatments and restorative therapies.

CGI of the Dylon Laundrette Credits: Dylon

Dylon Detergent to host pop-up to renew clothing during LFW

Dylon Detergent, a premium colour and care detergent, is hosting a pop-up activation at 28 Henrietta Street from February 20 to 23, offering an interactive experience on how to revive much-loved yet tired items of clothing.

The ‘Dylon Laundrette’ has been inspired by the brand’s new detergent with Triple Renew Technology, which gently cleans, revitalises colours, and renews fibres to look brand new in just 10 washes. It will feature a series of masterclasses, including how to renew clothing with sewing, fixing, and darning techniques, how to transform clothing into a wash bag and refresh pieces with unique embroidery.

Morocco - Kingdom of Light

For AW25, LFW has signed up Morocco as its official destination partner. The move will see Morocco hosting an exclusive experience within the LFW Hub and presenting a catwalk showcase featuring Maison Sara Chraïbi and Maison ArtC, two of Morocco’s leading design talents.

Morocco said in a statement that its presence at LFW represents a “pivotal moment in the country’s global branding strategy, merging its rich heritage with contemporary creativity and innovation”.