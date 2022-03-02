Everywhere Apparel launches world’s first open source, closed loop garments

Los Angeles-based Everywhere Apparel has recently launched the world’s first closed-loop, blank apparel line made of 100 percent GRS-certified recycled cotton. The company wants its microplastic-free Circot yarn and fabric to be a fully recycled alternative to recycled polyester (rPET), which has been shown to shed even more microplastics than virgin polyester.

To reach as many brands and other partners as possible, Everywhere Appral has launched its private label friendly, printable apparel collection to the B2B market and released its exclusive fibre technology and closed-loop system infrastructure as an open source.

Image: Everywhere Apparel

“Everywhere Apparel exists to create maximum positive impact for the environment, which is why we chose to open source our closed loop system free of charge and make the technology available to anyone interested. By launching with a focus on the blank apparel industry, we ensure this innovative approach to sustainability has the broadest possible reach,” explains Irys Kornbluth, co-CEO at Everywhere Apparel, the bold move in a press release.

How does the process work?

Circot yarn is spun out of shredded recycled cotton fibres and then knit into a soft, durable fabric, which is cut and sewn into Everywhere garments. These can then be used by other brands to make their own printed products.

At the end of a shirt’s life - which has a lifespan of a few years according to Everywhere Apparel - a user simply scans the in-built tag with a QR-code to order an envelope to return it (or even scraps) for recycling. Once received, the shirts and scraps are collected and sorted by colour and finally mechanically shredded into spinnnable fibres, from where the cycle starts again.

Image: Everywhere Apparel

What is the advantage of Circot fabrics?

There are four distinct advantages when using garments made out of Circot fabric according to Everywhere Apparel: First, no water is used in the fibre production, bleaching or dyeing process. Second, closed-loop garments divert waste away from landfills. Third, they also reduce a company’s carbon footprint and last but not least, do not pollute the environment with microplastics.

“Mechanically recycled cotton is the most sustainable apparel fibre in the world along multiple measures when compared to conventional or organic cotton and recycled or virgin polyester,” sums up Everywhere Apparel.

Founded in 2019, Everywhere Apparel is a venture-backed material science firm led by Stanford educated engineers. The aim is “to create transformative sustainability solutions in the materials space”.