Exotic skins: Peta calls François-Henri Pinault ‘Pinocchio’ for broken promise

A look back at Kering’s annual general meeting on April 24, 2024, during which animal rights organisation PETA accused François-Henri Pinault, chief executive officer of the luxury group Kering, of lying, giving him the nickname ‘Pinocchio’. The issue was in regards to his commitments to the animal protection association PETA.

The reason for the discord was the use of exotic skins. Kering announced in September 2021 that none of its fashion houses would use animal fur any longer. However, its stance on exotic skins was more mixed, and brands belonging to the group continue to use them.

PETA is attacking the way crocodiles, pythons and lizards are abused and killed to use their skin and turn them into fashion accessories. Anissa Putois, spokesperson for PETA France, told FashionUnited that at the 2024 AGM, François-Henri Pinault “promised to take a PETA representative to visit one of the farms that supply Kering”. According to her, this promise was not kept, despite numerous reminders.

As a result, one year later, PETA is toughening its tone. As shareholders made their way to the AGM, in front of Kering’s premises, activists dressed in black (the colour of mourning) held up a sign showing him with a long nose entitled ‘Pinaucchio’, a direct allusion to the character of Pinocchio, whose nose grows longer every time he lies.

Peta action at Kering’s AGM 2025 Credits: Peta

‘Snakes hit on head with hammers, impaled on hooks while still moving,' PETA

Inside, during questions, James Fraser, shareholder and activist at Peta USA, challenged the chief executive officer: “At last year’s meeting, I showed images filmed by PETA Asia of the appalling mistreatment of pythons on farms supplying the Caravel tannery, which belongs to Kering. Employees there hit the snakes on the head with hammers, impaled them on hooks, filled them with water while they continued to move and skinned them. Peta Asia had previously reported on wild animals being beheaded and dismembered in Kering’s supply chain.

“You replied: ‘Be assured that we are ready to collaborate to put an end to this kind of practice.’ Unfortunately, this has not proved to be true. In front of your shareholders, you act as if you have nothing to hide. We deserve you to be honest.”

The sequence, the audio of which was transcribed during the AGM live stream, was then deprived of images. It was interrupted by security when two other activists, who had managed to get into the room, held up signs on which a very clear message was written: “Kering: STOP exotic skins”.