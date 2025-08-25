Expert HR advice to stand out amongst fashion and luxury candidates

Summer is often synonymous with slowing down and taking a well-deserved rest. For the most strategic candidates, however, this period also represents a valuable opportunity: to take a step back, refine their positioning and prepare for their next career move. In a sector as coveted as fashion and luxury, standing out requires preparation. Here are six key steps to maximise your chances.

The author: María Fortes, Marketing Manager at Luxe Talent and Project Manager of the Retail Academy.

Industry and brand awareness

Luxury is a world of codes, culture and history. Before applying for any role, it is crucial to master the DNA of the target brands: their values, their tone, their current affairs. One piece of advice: mention specific initiatives or campaigns in your cover letter. This demonstrates a thorough understanding of the brand.

Hybrid skills

Recruiters are now looking for versatile profiles. Creative, yes, but also capable of understanding commercial, digital or sustainable development issues. LinkedIn and HR platforms highlight candidates who regularly update their digital, CSR or analytical skills.

Strong personal storytelling

The way you tell your story can make all the difference. The luxury sector values authenticity, detail and emotion. Each experience, even outside the sector, can be valued if it forms part of a coherent narrative. It is therefore essential to construct a 60-second personal pitch that expresses your vision of fashion, your influences and your ambitions.

Polished digital presence

LinkedIn, Instagram, personal website: each channel is a showcase. A clear portfolio, a consistent editorial line or relevant content can play a decisive role, particularly for creative profiles. An aesthetic, consistent feed aligned with your positioning is a significant asset. Update your bio, engage on industry topics, and share personal or professional projects that illustrate your expertise.

Networking: the silent key

Internal recommendations remain powerful. Make contact with professionals in the sector, interact at events or on social networks. Remember that authenticity prevails over quantity: a sincere and well-prepared conversation often has more impact than a cold application.

Solid project portfolio

Whether you are in a creative or commercial role, having a portfolio or a concrete case study is a major asset. Fashion houses expect tangible proof of your skills. Personal projects, collaborations, benchmarks, mood boards or campaigns designed around a real problem: even a simple initiative can make all the difference if it is well thought out.

In summary To stand out in fashion and luxury, it is crucial to master the DNA of the brands, possess hybrid skills and build a strong personal narrative.

A polished digital presence, authentic networking and a solid project portfolio are essential to attract the attention of recruiters.

Summer is an opportune time to reinvent yourself, update your profile and strengthen your skills to prepare for a successful return to the fashion and luxury sector.

About: Founded in 2009, Luxe Talent is an international recruitment and training firm specialising in the fashion, luxury and retail sectors. With offices in Barcelona, Madrid, Paris, Milan, Braga, Amsterdam and Munich. Composed of a multicultural team of recruitment experts, Luxe Talent's mission is to support and advise companies seeking new talent and candidates looking for new career opportunities. To find out more, click here