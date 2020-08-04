Eyewear brand ZooBug signs licensing deal

Children’s eyewear brand ZooBug has announced a long-term global licensing agreement with GLBL EYEWEAR Group to expand its reach globally.

London-based ZooBug has premiered at London’s Premier Global Kids Fashion Week, Mini Mode, and won awards for its child-friendly designed frames, including the SILMO d’Or, the British Junior Design Award for Best Travel Product for Children (2015) and Kid’s Frame of the Year, 100% Optical (2020).

Founder of ZooBug and Ophthalmologist, Dr Julie Diem Le said in a statement: “I’m absolutely delighted that we have at last found a kindred spirit to represent ZooBug on a global platform.

“When I started the brand 15 years ago I dreamt of a day when children across the world would be able to protect their eyes with beautiful, well-fitting frames of adult-quality, not a scaled-down mini-me version but one that is designed specifically for their needs to allow them to look good and feel amazing. GLBL are passionate, committed partners who I believe will help bring that vision closer to reality and I am so excited by that prospect.”

The GLBL EYEWEAR Group will start its collaboration with ZooBug with the launch of its new collections including the brand’s anticipated launch of its Katie Hill x ZooBug sunglasses, which has been delayed due to Covid-19.

Group chairman of the GLBL EYEWEAR Group, Didier Coton added: “Having worn glasses since the age of 3, I am very aware of the importance in having high-quality eyewear. ZooBug is an incredible award-winning children’s brand. Both Jonathan Van Blerk and I, as well as the whole GLBL team, are very excited to work in partnership with ZooBug founder and renowned Ophthalmologist, Dr Julie Diem Le.

“Our mission is not only to create high optical quality, stylish and fun frames to wear but also to make them affordable since eyewear is a medical necessity as well as a fashion accessory. We want the young up and coming generation to feel comfortable and special.”

Image: courtesy of ZooBug