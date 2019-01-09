Fabletics debuts collection with Kelly Rowland

Singer Kelly Rowland is launching her first-ever activewear collection with Fabletics, the activewear brand co-founded by actress Kate Hudson, following up from the brand’s successful collaboration with Demi Lovato .

The limited edition Kelly Rowland collection for winter 2019 aims to make “every woman feel bold and powerful” and is inspired by the singer’s “dynamic life, career and passion for dance” and will reflect her “on-the-go lifestyle as a working mom who is focused on health, wellness and maintaining a balanced, active life”, said the brand in a statement.

Hudson explained: "We want to celebrate women who inspire us. By collaborating together, we are able to give amazing women another platform to express themselves, creating an experience that others can also be a part of. We are thrilled to partner with the super talented and incredible Kelly Rowland this season – she is the epitome of powerful femininity.”

The capsule collection has been designed to offer women not just activewear for a spin class or pilates, but to also be worn “performing or picking up the kids” to bring to life Rowland’s message of “it's not always what you do, but how good you feel doing it”.

Comprising of seven outfits, Rowland's capsule collection includes an assortment of sports bras, tops and leggings, as well as a bodysuit, hoodie and bomber jacket, with styles starting at 24.95 US dollars.

Key pieces includes a reversible bomber jacket, high waisted leggings featuring lace-up detailing at the waistband, and a high-rise leotard that pays homage to her early days in Destiny's Child.

Rowland added: “Working with Fabletics has been so much fun! I love that this collection is not just about the workout – it's about versatility, movement, being comfortable and feeling confident. It truly celebrates every woman and every beautiful curve. In my collection, I feel ready to take on anything that may come my way, all while looking and feeling great."

The Kelly Rowland for Fabletics capsule collection will be sold across 10 countries including the UK and US on Fabletics.com as well as in the 25 Fabletics stores across America.

Fabletics, which celebrated its 5th anniversary in October 2018, has become a go-to brand for premium activewear at affordable prices for its community of more than 1.4 million members across 10 countries, including the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Australia, Canada, and the Netherlands.

In 2018, the activewear brand announced that it was looking to “propel” the brand forward with global expansion plans, new retail stores, and enhanced collections , with a particular focus on the European market where its has experienced a 25 percent year-on-year revenue growth.

Image: courtesy of Fabletics