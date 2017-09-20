Fabletics expands into footwear

Sportswear brand Fabletics co-founded by Kate Hudson is launching its first-ever footwear collection as it continues to expand the brand into a full lifestyle offering.

The debut footwear collection features 11 styles of training shoes, slip-ons, booties, lifestyle sneakers and high tops for women, which incorporate performance benefits such as lightweight and flexible materials, such as memory foam soles and breathable mesh, as well as fashion elements like faux suede finishes, zipper details and reflective accents.

"We are thrilled to expand the Fabletics brand into another new category with the launch of footwear, which is being introduced in direct response to feedback from our members," said Adam Goldenberg, co-chief executive and co-founder of TechStyle Fashion Group. "Our goal at Fabletics is to bring women everything they need to live an active lifestyle, and with our new footwear collection, they can easily outfit themselves in fully styled head-to-toe looks.”

Fabletics footwear will be available globally in eight countries, the UK, US, Australia, Canada, Germany, Spain, France, and the Netherlands, with prices starting at 39.95 dollars.

Hudson founded Fabletics in 2013 and it now boasts over 1 million worldwide members and in May it announced its first-ever collaboration with singer Demi Lovato.

Image: courtesy of Fabletics