Fabletics launches activewear scrubs in the UK

American activewear brand Fabletics has launched its Scrubs collection, made for the medical community in the UK, following a successful launch in the US.

Fabletics Scrubs utilises the brand’s expertise in design and performance wear to the medical apparel category to offer the world’s first-of-its-kind activewear scrubs.

In a statement, Fabletics said that it has developed its Scrubs collection through extensive research and insights from more than 6,500 medical professionals as it looks to redefine the traditional scrubs uniform to create a collection of performance-grade workwear that is “durable, comfortable and made for daylong wear by a highly active community”.

The debut Fabletics Scrubs collection in the UK launches with 13 pieces, including tops, bottoms and underscrubs in various colourways, made with performance-grade fabric that is breathable, lightweight, and antimicrobial, with tailored silhouettes and functional details in sizes XXS to 1X.

The collection is available online as part of the brand’s flexible VIP membership. Prices range from 34.95 to 49.95 pounds.

Fabletics plans to extend the medical apparel collection into other European markets later this year.