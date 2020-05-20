Fabletics launches pride collection

With pride month fast approaching, Fabletics has launched a limited-edition Pride Collection. The company, which recently launched men's activewear, has created three outfits in styles for both men and women. The collection includes a new iteration of the best-selling men's Front Row Tank, which has quickly become a staple for the brand, as well as their men's Stamina Run short, and the women's tracksuit.

The entire collection features the rainbow pride motif paying homage to symbol as a representation of love and support. The brand's customer-favorite Poppy bra features a support bottom band with a special-edition rainbow trim, and the high-waisted leggings come in an abstract rainbow pattern.

Like many pride capsule collections, Fabletics also has a charity component to their collection. 10 percent of net proceeds will go toward the It Gets Better Project which supports LGBTQIA+ youth around the world. The collection comes in sizes XXS - 4X for women and XS-XXL for men. The collection is now available on Fabletics.com