Fabletics launching collection with Maddie Ziegler

Fabletics, the global activewear brand co-founded by Kate Hudson, has announced a new collaboration with Dance Moms vet Maddie Ziegler.

The Maddie Ziegler x Fabletics capsule collection will mark Ziegler’s first-ever activewear collaboration and has been inspired by her “fun, youthful spirit and love for dance,” said the brand in a statement.

The limited edition collection combines fun and vibrant prints with unique design details to create a capsule that truly reflects Maddie's “creativity and personal expression” including her passion for art and painting that inspired rainbow details and a signature butterfly print on various pieces.

"Maddie embodies our values and creatively expresses herself everyday through movement and dance," said Hudson. "I've had the pleasure of working with her and have watched her grow into an amazing young artist and woman, so we are thrilled to welcome her to the Fabletics' family and kick off this fun collaboration with her.”

Key pieces includes dance-inspired styles such as the Marissa Tie-Up Tank, as well as leggings in eye-catching colours such as raspberry, persimmon, and magenta that will be available in a range of the brand's signature fabrics to support all levels of activity.

The collection comprises of seven outfits, including an assortment of sports bras, tops, shorts and leggings, as well as a VIP-exclusive sneaker, with styles starting at 24.95 US dollars.

Dance Moms vet Maddie Ziegler launches first activewear collection with Fabletics

"I've been dancing for as long as I can remember, so having activewear that not only looks great but also moves with me is so important to feeling good, both on and off stage. Working with Kate and the Fabletics team on designing these pieces was a dream come true for me," said Maddie. "Being confident is the key to pursuing your passions, and that's what I hope to bring to young women everywhere through this collection."

The limited edition Maddie Ziegler x Fabletics capsule collection is available on Fabletics.com and in the 27 Fabletics retail locations across the US including the Soho pop-up.

Fabletics isn’t a stranger to a collaboration, the activewear brand has previously launched collections with Kelly Rowland , Demi Lovato , and the UN Foundation.

Fabletics, which celebrated its 5th anniversary in October 2018, has become a go-to brand for premium activewear at affordable prices offering monthly collections in sizing ranging from XXS-3X to its community of more than 1.5 million members across 10 countries, including the US, the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Australia, Canada, and the Netherlands.

In 2018, the activewear brand announced that it was looking to “propel” the brand forward with global expansion plans, new retail stores, and enhanced collections , with a particular focus on the European market where its has experienced a 25 percent year-on-year revenue growth.

Image: courtesy of Fabletics