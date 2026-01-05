Fabletics unveils first-ever athlete-curated collection with Ja’marr Chase

American activewear brand Fabletics, known for its subscription model featuring more than 2 million members, has launched its inaugural collection with American football star and Cincinnati’s wide receiver, Ja’Marr Chase, who became the brand’s first professional athlete ambassador in September 2025.

Chase, who was sponsored by Nike, has been brought on to drive awareness and authenticity for Fabletics' menswear division, Fabletics Men. First launched in 2020, Fabletics Men has grown into a 300 million US dollar business, built around a singular mission to cater to men with the five “Fs” – fashion, fit, function, fabric, and fun. The NFL star joins actor Kevin Hart, who is also a face of Fabletics Men.

Fabletics x Ja’Marr Chase collection Credits: Fabletics

In September, Fabletics co-founder Don Ressler called the partnership with Chase as “built for greatness,” adding that the NFL star is “a generational superstar,” whose influence “extends far beyond the field,” making him the perfect partner to help tell Fabletics' story.

“In partnership with Ja’Marr, we’re ushering in a new era for Fabletics and how we disrupt men’s apparel,” said Ressler. “This collaboration is about the intersection of peak performance, something that Ja’Marr embodies on and off the field, and unmistakable personal style. It’s a combination that, yet again, sets Fabletics apart from the pack - bringing bold confidence, unique innovation, and unmatched quality to the category.”

Fabletics x Ja’Marr Chase collection Credits: Fabletics

Fabletics is elevating its menswear offering with NFL star Ja’marr Chase

The Fabletics x Ja’Marr Chase collaborative collection is described as more than an activewear apparel launch but a partnership that aims to push the boundaries of the standard athlete partnership model, reflecting a growing trend where athletes are seeking partnerships that foster creativity and collaboration.

Chase added: “I’ve always been a fan of Fabletics because we both believe confidence and fashion go hand in hand. Their gear not only performs at the level I need, but it also has a bold look that helps me stand out, no matter what I’m doing, 24/7.

“This partnership is about turning my vision into a style that inspires everyone. When you put on my Fabletics, you’re going to feel unstoppable and ready to reach your goals, no matter what field you’re on.”

Fabletics x Ja’Marr Chase collection Credits: Fabletics

The inaugural Fabletics x Ja’Marr Chase collection will drop in two stages, with the first released today, January 5, followed by a second release in the first week of February. The collection draws inspiration from Chase’s lifestyle and features “versatile and fashionable pieces” including Fabletics Men’s bestsellers, such as ‘The One’ joggers, shorts, and jacket, as well as limited-edition graphic T-shirts and hoodies co-created with Chase.

The custom designs are a tribute to Chase’s roots and include a magnolia motif inspired by his hometown’s state flower, as well as graphics intended to capture the “fast, bold, and high energy” of his playing style.

Fabletics x Ja’Marr Chase collection Credits: Fabletics

The collection also includes the debut of DNA, a new Fabletics design silhouette with a unique ‘F’ logo, featured on the Go-To Oversized Hoodie and Go-To Sweatpant. The new elevated logo is part of the brand’s ongoing evolution as it looks to blend fashion with form.

The February drop will see the debut of GridTech, a new proprietary fabric designed to deliver warmth without weight, while also supporting peak performance and recovery. The GridTech Jogger and GridTech Quarter Zip Hoodie retain heat while remaining breathable.

Chase added: “As an athlete, what I wear is not only a reflection of my personal style, but a testament to the importance of how I move on the field, in the gym, and in all aspects of my life.

“Fabletics has allowed me to create a collection that’s not only about looking bold 24/7, but how fashion and performance go hand-in-hand in helping build your confidence in being the best.”

Fabletics collections are available online in the US, Canada, the UK, and Europe, and in more than 95 retail stores.

Fabletics x Ja’Marr Chase collection Credits: Fabletics

Fabletics x Ja’Marr Chase collection Credits: Fabletics