Falke launches sportswear collaboration with Rowbots

Falke has teamed up with mindset-led fitness brand Rowbots, co-founded by footballer Gareth Bale on a men’s and women’s capsule sportswear collection for autumn/winter 2021.

The collaboration aims to redefine the sports industry by inspiring the fitness community “to move better, feel better and perform better,” utilising Falke’s long-term research in knitting technology and biomechanics to create the perfect sports apparel.

The Falke x Rowbots #SwitchOn collection features socks, T-shirts, shorts, pullovers, sports bras and tights designed to cater for all workouts in black and grey colourways with both brands logos.

The technical clothing collection aims to “move with you as you perform” and has been made with performance fabrics that offer the highest level of comfort by effective moisture management and temperature regulation.

Image: Falke; Falke x Rowbots #SwitchOn collection

Highlights include the parachute long tights, which are elegant sports trousers that guarantee the best freedom of movement by avoiding irritating seams and are made of high-quality polyamide yarn ensuring ideal anti-pilling properties and a comfortable texture.

The core challenge shorts are made of an elastic and easy-care functional fabric, feature sweat absorbing terry texture on the inside to offer the highest level of comfort, as well as unrestricted freedom of movement and extremely quick re-drying.

Image: Falke; Falke x Rowbots #SwitchOn collection

While the Falke x Rowbots RU4 socks are described as “all-rounders,” with cushioning to protect against blisters by reducing pressure points and the Madison bra-top features a seamless finish and a dual-layer construction that makes it extremely fast-drying, while the compression fit ensures superb support.

Andre Brockert, business unit director at Falke ergonomic sport system, said in a statement: “Performance-oriented products for even more workout fun, that’s what the collection by Rowbots, Gareth Bale and Falke promises. We are pleased to present a joint fitness collection with these strong partners.”

The Falke x Rowbots is available online at falke.com and both Rowbots studios in London. Prices start from 17 pounds.