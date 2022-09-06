​​Fall/Winter 2023 accessory trends: cold weather key items

Cold weather accessories are an integral element of any winter retail assortment. The FW22 runway shows were full of inspiration for this crucial category for both this upcoming season and winters to come.

The knit hood

Image: Courtesy Altazzurra FW22

Joseph Altuzzara served up a collection that included knits with an earthy, crafty feel: look 20, shown on Victoria Fawole, included a mermaid skirt matched to a sweater with a flounce and frill; a knitted hood with pompoms on the end of long ties completed a total look.

Image: Courtesy Gucci FW22

At Gucci, Alessandro Michele created a similar head-to-toe ensemble worn by Jiang Ruiq: look 19 was a pointelle hood, a top a matching pant and sweater set, all were embellished with the Adidas logo and stripes.

The tall beanie

Image: Courtesy Mark Fast FW22

Knitted beanies have become a mainstay of any cold weather assortment. This season several designers showed elongated versions. At Mark Fast, look 26 included sporty separates topped off with an extra high blue beanie.

Image: Courtesy Daniela Gregis FW22

In similar fashion, Daniela Gregis' look 5 showed a brown raw knit beanie with matching mittens, accessorizing a print dress and a houndstooth jacket.

The mid-length colorful leather glove

Image: Courtesy Alberta Ferretti FW22

Several designers showed colorful mid-length leather gloves. Standouts included a pair from Alberta Ferretti in deep blue, with topstitching, and a wide faux fur trim, accessorizing a blue velvet suit.

Image: Courtesy Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood FW22

For look 48, Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood, showed mauve leather gloves with fingers that could be wrapped around the wrist.

The extra long wool scarf

Image: Courtesy Antik Batik FW22

From Antik Batik, look 12 included a very long wool scarf in multi-stripes matched to a hood.

Image: Courtesy Maison Ullens FW22

Belgian brand Maison Ullens showed an extra long textured scarf to accessorize an all-white look.

The aran knit glove

Image: Courtesy Coperni FW22

For look 7 on Alaato Jazyper, Coperni's designers, Arnaud Vaillant and Sébastien Meyer, matched long white aran knit gloves to a hooded bodysuit, accessorized with black over-the-knee socks and square toe loafers.

The sheepskin gauntlet glove

Image: Courtesy Dion Lee FW22

For look 3 on Sherry Shi, Dion Lee showed a belted and buckled beige leather gauntlet glove trimmed with sheepskin that matched a corset, over black leather cargo pants.

The oversized shawl

Image: Courtesy Dsquared2 FW22

DSquared2 included a pieced-in knit shawl over an empire waist print dress accessorized with a tall beanie, crochet bag and marled knit gloves.

Image: Courtesy Gabriela Hearst FW22

At Gabriela Hearst, look 13 on Saskia de Brauw included a long fringed shawl in a peach knit matched to a similar sweater and skirt in the same color.

The heavy gauge knit tights and leggings

Image: Courtesy Chanel FW22

The plethora of mini skirts and shorts shown for the winter season created a boost for the hosiery sector. Many designers showed tights in a heavy gauge knit. Chanel look 54 included tights in a red, marled rib knit accessorizing a tweed suit and pointed toe patent leather pumps.

Image: Courtesy Diesel FW 22

For Diesel look 46, Glenn Martens showed heavy gauge waffle knit leggings in a graphic pattern. They accessorized a cropped jacket in orange and pink teddy fur and a broad waffle belt.