Farfetch and Susan Caplan launch vintage Dior jewellery

Farfetch has launched a collection of archive Christian Dior jewellery in collaboration with boutique partner Susan Caplan, as part of its newly-launched Pre-Owned hub and its growing focus on sustainability.

The 80-piece Dior archival jewellery collection, sourced by Susan Caplan, purveyors of the UK's largest selection of quality vintage jewellery, is exclusive to Farfetch.com, and comprises of rare, never-before-worn necklaces, earrings, rings, brooches and bracelets from 1976 - 1998.

All pieces feature Swarovski crystals and were handmade by Dior's master modeller over 20 years.

Maxim de Turckheim, Farfetch senior category development manager – watches and pre-owned said in a statement: “We are thrilled to partner with the team at Susan Caplan to offer our global customers access to such a unique archive collection of Dior jewellery. One of the amazing things about Farfetch is being able to partner with boutiques to showcase incredible pieces that can’t be found anywhere else in the world.

“Recently we have seen an increased interest in archive, special pieces as customers are looking to make more conscious choices in adding to their collections, we are able to continue to grow our pre-owned and archival offering at Farfetch through our amazing partners and pride ourselves on partnering with the very best specialists in their fields.”

Susan Caplan, vintage jewellery expert added: “I’m delighted to team up with Farfetch on this archive collection. Their vision for a more sustainable fashion future is one we share and so to be able to offer their customers access to such a significant slice of Christian Dior history, as well as an opportunity to make a conscious purchase, is something I am very proud of.”

Images: courtesy of Farfetch