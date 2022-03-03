Farfetch launches initiative to champion Black and ethnic minority designers

Luxury fashion platform Farfetch is launching a new initiative called ‘Farfetch Futures’ to champion designers from Black and ethnic minority backgrounds with commercial, marketing, content and technology support.

‘Farfetch Futures’ is a continuation of its work to support and promote Black designers since 2020, which has seen gross merchandise value (GMV) from brands in the Black designer edit on the Farfetch marketplace increase by 66 percent on 2019.

The scheme aims to increase the visibility and awareness of under-represented talent and communities in the fashion industry, explains Farfetch, by providing them with business support and greater visibility across the Farfetch network to “advance their brand vision, growth and commercial success”.

Image: Farfetch

British designer Grace Wales Bonner has been selected as the launch partner for ‘Farfetch Futures’ and exclusive pieces from her Wales Bonner spring/summer 2022 collection will be featured alongside a project inspired by West African style.

Commenting on the project, Grace Wales Bonner, founder of Wales Bonner, said in a statement: “I am excited to partner with Farfetch as part of their Farfetch Futures programme as it’s important that designers from a range of cultural and traditional backgrounds are given a platform.

“Wales Bonner embraces a multiplicity of perspectives, infusing European luxury with an Afro-Atlantic spirit, reflecting timeless beauty and offering meaningful experiences informed by broad research, critical theory, musical composition, literature and history. I am grateful for Farfetch’s support of Wales Bonner's mission.”

Ronojoy Dam, global brand and culture director at Farfetch, added: “Farfetch is a luxury platform that celebrates global style and cultural exchange. Racial diversity and equity is fundamental to this. Fashion needs diversity of people, ideas and inspiration to thrive. We are absolutely committed to this and we hope we can help in our small way to nurture and ensure this in both a business and culture-positive way.”